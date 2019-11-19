|
Mary P. Homzur, 89, of Larksville, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.
Born Jan. 4, 1930, in Hunlock Creek, she is the daughter of the late William and Laura Kowatz Carver.
Mary loved to garden and was an excellent cook. She especially enjoyed making extraordinary holiday dinners for her family. Mary was a seamstress and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; and sister, Amelia Harrison.
Surviving are her son, Andrew Homzur, Larksville; daughter, Laura Smith and her husband, William, Larksville; brothers, William Carver, Colorado; and Robert Carver, Florida; sisters: Irene Runta and Laura Rydzewski, Dallas; Helen Wall, Levittown; Bernice Wenek, Nanticoke; Barbara Thomas and Patricia Gavel, Mountain Top.
She is also survived by one granddaughter, Dana Krape and her husband, Charles, Wilkes-Barre. Mary has two great-grandchildren, Logan and Olivia; and several nieces and nephews.
Her family especially wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses and aides at ManorCare Nursing Home, who took such loving care of her. Mary was always treated with respect and dignity.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John's the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery in Courtdale.
Friends are invited to join the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:15 am until time of service Thursday.
Visit the funeral home website for information at www.strishfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 19, 2019