Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
436 S. Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
436 S. Mountain Blvd.
Mountain Top, PA
Mary P. McDade Obituary
Mary P. McDade of Mountain Top died at home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, with family by her side.

Born in Hanover Twp., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Senchak Pasternick; was a graduate of College Misercorida and was a teacher for Hanover Twp. Schools, prior to retirement. Mary enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, was a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top, and was active in the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald McDade; sister, Dolores Pietrzykoski; and brother, Michael Pasternick.

She is survived by her children, Cathleen McDonald, Mountain Top; Paul D. McDade and his wife, Faith, Quakake; grandchildren, John Joseph McDonald III and his wife, Christina; great-grandchild, John Joseph McDonald IV.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Jude's Church, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Interment will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of Mass in the church.

Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
