Mary Patzuk, 90, of Dupont, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Riverview Ridge, Wilkes-Barre.



Born Sept. 18, 1928, in Litmanova, Czechoslovakia, she was the daughter of the late Vasil and Mary Hlinka Petrik.



Mary was born in pre-World War II Czechoslovakia. After arriving in the U.S., as a young girl of 18, she worked hard at various jobs, learned English, eventually married and became a devoted mom. She was a woman of deep faith and was dedicated to her church.



Mary was truly a very special lady. To know her really was to love her. She had a kind and generous spirit. Though she weathered many hardships, she loved life and always chose to embrace the positive.



She especially loved to dance. She had no trouble keeping up with her young coworkers from the deli or more recently with her many friends at the Dupont VFW and Polish Club. In her younger years she also enjoyed cooking and baking. Everyone especially looked forward to the special treats she prepared for Easter.



Mary was preceded in death by daughter, Janice Patzuk; sister, Helen Zihal; and brother-in-law, Gabe Zihal



Surviving are her sons, Adam Patzuk and wife, Mary Ellen; Gabe Patzuk; George Patzuk and wife, Carolyn; daughter, Mary Steelman and husband, Jim; grandchildren,: Jesse Patzuk and wife, Jessica; Ryder Patzuk-Russell, Cassidy Patzuk-Russell; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Dylan,; sister, Kathy Mihaly and husband, Oreste; longtime friend and companion, Marty Zambrizki; and several nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to St. George's Orthodox Church, 743-45 S. Keiser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



Viewing hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday the funeral home. Additional calling hours will be held Thursday at Ketusky Funeral Home Inc., Manville, N.J.



Funeral services will be held Friday in Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, Manville, N.J.



Mary will be laid to rest in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Hillsborough, N.J.



"And be kind and compassionate to one another; forgive one another just as God also forgave you in Christ." Ephesians 4:42.



