Mary Rilko, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 18, 2019.



Born April 13, 1933, she was the daughter of Michael Yurchak and Maria Berdy Yurchak.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Michael, who passed away in 2004; sister, Anna; brothers, William, Nicholas and Michael Yurchak.



Surviving are daughter, Elizabeth Rilko; son, Michael his wife, Ann; and two grandchildren, Justine and Maria Rilko; sister, Elizabeth Ervin; and many nieces and nephews.



She was a graduate of Nescopeck High School. After school, she worked at Electrolux and was a supervisor at Berwick Industries, where she retired in 1996. She was a member of St. John Orthodox Church, Edwardsville, where she loved to sing in the choir and enjoyed making bread and perogies with the Mothers and Daughters Club.



The family would like to thank the Berwick Retirement Village II Nursing Home, where she stayed for the past six months, all the nurses and aides who cared for her and made her smile. We would also like to thank everyone who took care of her for the short time in Hospice at Berwick.



Funeral services will held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with Requiem Service at 10 a.m. in St. John Orthodox Church, Edwardsville. Internment will be in St. John Roman Orthodox Cemetery, Pringle.



Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

