Mary Ruth Dougherty Monahan, 81, formerly of Mountain Top and recently of Philadelphia, passed away quietly after a brief illness on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Cornelius Dougherty and Jean Mary Burridge Dougherty.
Mrs. Monahan attended Holy Savior Elementary School, St. Mary's High School and Mercy Nursing School. After earning her B.S. in nursing from College Misericordia, she began her nursing career working for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Manhattan, N.Y. Returning to Wilkes-Barre, Mary worked at Davis Nursing Home, Mountain Top, and then was director of nursing for Valley Crest Nursing Home. After that, she returned to the Veterans Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., becoming head nurse of the Intensive Critical Care Unit. Mary was certified as a CCRN and retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center after more than 25 years of service.
After the birth of her twin daughters, Mrs. Monahan became active in the Mountain Top community. She served as president of Mountain Top's Women's Club, was an active member of St. Jude's Parish, assisted with her daughters' Girl Scout troop and enjoyed playing golf at Hollenback Golf Course. Another enjoyment in life for Mary was playing pinochle as a 40-year member of the Green Onions Pinochle group.
Upon retirement, Mary moved to Philadelphia in 2008 to be near and assist in the care of her two grandchildren. She became an active member of St. Patrick's Parish and continued to volunteer her services as a nurse at her grandchildren's elementary school, Independence Charter School.
Mrs. Monahan, with her daughters, was an integral part of the formation and evolution of the Emerald Isle Step Dancers. The group, formed in 1980, was committed to preserving and promoting their heritage through Irish step dancing. Although her daughters were the directors, Mary was the heart and soul, functioning as the manager, occasional referee and sounding board for young parents for over twenty years. The group proudly continues forty years later under the tutelage of one of their original students, a true testament to the strong foundation laid down by both sisters and their mother.
Mary was a loving and devoted mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.
Her brother, Anthony C. Dougherty Jr., preceded her in death.
Mary will be greatly missed by her twin daughters, Margaret and her husband, Gary Frantz, Flower Mound, Texas; and Maureen and her husband, John E. Eagen, Philadelphia; her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, John E. Eagen Jr. and Mary Grace Eagen; her sister-in-law, Pauline Dougherty; nieces, Mary Theresa McDowell; Polly Welsh; and Jean Sam; and nephews, Tony and Steven Dougherty. She enjoyed an extended family that included sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Mary's family is grateful for the compassionate care extended over the last few months by the staff of Rosewood Gardens in Broomall.
Honoring her life's work in the medical profession and given the complicated times in which we live, a private burial is planned. A celebration of life with a Catholic Mass will be scheduled when the "fog" lifts.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Mary's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2020