Mary Ruth Eckenrode Schraml

Mary Ruth Eckenrode Schraml Obituary

Mary Ruth Eckenrode Schraml went to the Lord Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Kaiser Medical Center, San Jose, Calif.

Born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Eckenrode and Margaret Sokolski Eckenrode; her husband, Joesph Schraml; and her son,Charles.

Surviving are her son, Joseph; a daughter, Charlene, both of San Jose, Calif.; and a sister, Charlotte Eckenrode Kindler, Dallas.

Her funeral will be held in San Jose, Calif. at the convenience of the family.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 27, 2020
