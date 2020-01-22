|
Mary Ruth Lushefski, 94, of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Ada Bachstein Moran.
She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College. During her life, she worked at the former Duplin Silk Mill, Nanticoke, and then retired from A. Rifkin Co., Hanover Twp., as a lock examiner.
Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their dance recitals and Irish festivals. She also loved singing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; brothers, James and Jack; and sisters, Marion and Madelyn.
Surviving are her son, Joseph and his wife, Cathy; daughter, Eileen Sadowski; six grandchildren, Tara (Brad) Whitlow; Kelly (Rich) Palmer; Shannon (Dean) Alger; Carissa (Tony) Chianese; Kelcie and Keri Lushefski; six great-grandchildren, Tyler; Joshua and Lauren Whitlow; Rylan and Keegan Palmer; and Kenna Chianese.
As per her wishes, Mary will be laid to rest after a private Mass of Christian Burial.
Arrangements are by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 22, 2020