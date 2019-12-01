|
|
Mary Ryzner, 81, of Duryea, passed away Saturday Nov. 30, 2019, at Hospice Of The Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
She was born in Dupont, on Aug. 31, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Prebish) Pearage.
She was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Dupont High School, after high school she attended beauty school. Mary retired from the local garment industry, and worked as a self-employed hair stylist out of her home for many years.
Mary was known to all as a selfless, caring, generous and faithful person. Mary's priorities were always her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent many years in California, Minnesota, Virginia, Florida and Pennsylvania, raising her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her children would like her nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters and loving friends to know how much she loved you all.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Kay Ryzner; and her siblings Michael Pearage, Joseph Pearage, Joan Bryk and John Pearage.
She is survived by her children, Donna Ryzner Farrugia and her husband, Jeff of Sonoma, Calif.; Robert Ryzner Jr. and his wife, Tina, Catawissa; and Diana Stater and her husband, Jack, Duryea. Also surviving are her siblings; Annett Boyanowski, Tom's River, N.J.; Ruth Balchune, Duryea; George Pearage and his wife, Ina Pearage, Springbrook; and Dorothy Nagy Springbrook; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her companion of many years, Fred DePew; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston, with the Rev. Gary Mensinger officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Parastas services will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 1, 2019