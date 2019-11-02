Home

Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3340
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa Church
1030 S. Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA
View Map
Mary S. Dalmas


1925 - 2019
Mary S. Dalmas Obituary
Mary S. Dalmas, 94, of Nanticoke, passed into eternal life Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Community Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Nanticoke on March 30, 1925, the daughter of the late Edward and Sophie Trojan Pashinski and attended Nanticoke High School.

She was a member of St. Mary's of Czestochowa Church, Nanticoke, and a member of the church's Catholic Daughters.

She was also a Red Cross volunteer for over 50 years, a den mother for Boy Scout Pack 401, Nanticoke, a commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America, where she was awarded the first Silver Beaver Award, a board member at the West Main Street school and an active participant with Nanticoke PTA.

Mary was a skilled laborer at General Cigar Factory and a loving housewife.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bruno L., in March, 1992; brother, Charles; grandson, Edward A.; and a son-in-law, Charles.

Presently surviving are sons, Edward G., Nanticoke; Bernard C., Nanticoke; Richard F., Hunlock Creek; and Leonard J., Hunlock Creek; daughter, Carmella Brown, Nanticoke; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 1030 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Friends and family may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 2, 2019
