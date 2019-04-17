Mary S. Graziano

Mary S. Graziano, 92, of Pittston Twp., went into the hands of the lord on Palm Sunday, March 14, 2019.

Born Dec. 13, 1926, on in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late August and Elisabeth Finarelli Leo.

Mary is survived by her son, Charles Graziano and wife, Mary Lou, Pittston Twp.; daughter, Charlene Graziano, West Pittston; grandchildren, John Triboski; Melissa Triboski and companion, Mike Baur; Joseph Graziano and wife, Stephanie; Silvana Graziano and companion, Albert Vosburg; and great-grandson, Gino Triboski.

All services were private.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 17, 2019
