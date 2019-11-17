|
Mary Schlosser Thorne, 64, of West Chester, Ohio, passed into eternal peace on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and a lung transplant in 2017.
She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Thorne Sr. for 42 years. She was also the loving mother of Thomas J. Thorne Jr., Cincinnati; Matthew J. Thorne and wife, Kristen, Hilliard, Ohio; and the late Michael J. Thorne.
Mary was born Nov. 30, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre. She was the darling daughter of the late Albert and Mary Mazaleski Schlosser; the dear sister of Albert Schlosser and wife, Debby, Hanover Twp.; Nancy Barrett and her late husband, John Barrett, Sweet Valley; Michael Schlosser and wife, Debbie, Sacramento, Calif.; the late Donald Schlosser; and the late Peggy Line and husband, Richard; dear daughter-in-law to Emily and the late Thomas Jefferson Thorne, Luzerne; and sister-in-law to Pamela Warner, Luzerne. She was the beloved aunt to several nieces and nephews.
"Sweet" is the best word that would describe Mary's disposition. For eight years, she attended St. Stephen's School, Plymouth, where she was a member of the children's choir. She was a 1972 graduate of Hanover Area High School. During that time, she performed at football games with the 64-member Strutters Drill Team and was part of the "Miss Sweetheart" court.
She received her associate degree in business administration from Luzerne County Community College. Her career in business began at "Marie's" Corner Store on West End Road where she excelled at customer service, slicing meats and filling penny-candy bags. Her employment continued as a manager at Pomeroy's Department Stores. She later moved to Levittown where she became a buyer for the Bon-Ton stores. For over 20 years, she was employed by Macy's Department Stores, Mason, Ohio, as a benefits coordinator.
Mary had a vivacious personality and was a loyal friend to many. She was a devout Catholic and, during her teenage years, she attended Mass with her dad every day during Lent. As an adult, she served as a Eucharistic minister. Mary was a fantastic cook and amazing baker. She was known for her monster cookies and banana bread, and shared them with friends and family. She poured her life into her family, and was often present at the many football, baseball and lacrosse practices and games to cheer on her boys.
A Mass of Eternal Rest was held at St. Gabriel's Church, Glendale, Ohio, with interment at Gate Of Heaven Cemetery, Cincinnati, next to her precious son, Mikey.
Consider contributions in memory of Mary Thorne to the Cleveland Clinic Lung Transplant Program, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 17, 2019