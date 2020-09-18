Home

Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Mary Seesholtz, 97, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley.

She had been a resident of Highland Park for several years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 2013; and her son Melvin Seesholtz, in 2020.

Born April 20, 1923, in Latimer Mines, Mary was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary DePaolo Rutolo. She graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1941. Mary was a member of St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre. She loved collecting angel statues, watching WWE wrestling and playing slots at the casinos.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Seesholtz, Beaver Falls; three grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca and Wendy; one great-granddaughter, Isabella; brother, James Rutolo, Florida; sisters-in-law, Lois Cesario, Harleysville; and Mary Lou Smith, Hazleton; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

There are no calling hours.


