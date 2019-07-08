Mary T. Fiske, 89, of Dallas, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.



Born in New Bedford, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Bertha Scully Monast and was a graduate of the Patterson New Jersey High School.



Mary worked at College Misericordia, Mercy Center and was a nurse's aide with Leader East Nursing Center and The Meadows Nursing Center before her retirement. She was an avid volunteer with Gate of Heaven School for many years while her children attended school there. She was a Cub Scout den mother for all three of her sons.



She was a member of Gate of Heaven Church and was previously a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. After her retirement, Mary volunteered for years at The Meadows Nursing Center. She was also an avid sports fan, especially of the NBA, and any New England team. She was a lifelong fan of the Dodgers baseball team, dating back to her childhood love for the Brooklyn Dodgers.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Loren "Jack" Fiske, in 2012; a sister, Carol Shaffer; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Skammer Fiske.



Surviving are her daughter, Laurel, New York; sons, Michael, Dallas; Matthew and his wife, Mary, Kingston; Anthony, Dallas; and granddaughters, Maria and Anna, Kingston.



Per her request, there will be no viewing. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas. Those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church.



Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.