|
|
Mary T. Janeski, 85, of Exeter, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019, at Highland Manor Nursing Center, Exeter.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret McDermott McLaughlin.
Mary was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Scranton, and was employed as a bartender in the area restaurants and for the Dupont Veterans of Foreign Wars. She enjoyed going to the
Mohegan Sun Pocono casino and the casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mary was a fantastic cook, especially the Polish dishes, which were pretty good for an Irish girl.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Janiszewski Sr., on June 8, 1997; sister, Joan Widdick; and brother, Joseph McLaughlin.
Surviving are her sons, Daniel Janiszewski and Kenneth Janiszewski, both of Tunkhannock; Thomas Janiszewski and his wife Rose, Manahawkin, N.J.; and David Janiszewski and his wife Linda, Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter, Denise Casey and her husband, Tim, Powderly, Texas; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Angerson, Dunmore; sister-in-law, Ginger McLaughlin, Dunmore; companion, Mickey Moreal, Exeter; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mary will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. with Deacon Donald Crane officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m.Wednesday at the funeral home.
For information or to leave Mary's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 15, 2019