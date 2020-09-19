Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Parish
316 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA
View Map
Mary T. McCann, 72, of Wilkes Barre, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Wilkes Barre, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Adams) Washeleski, and soon after moved to Michigan, where she lived for 18 years before returning to Wilkes-Barre.

She was a member of the graduating class of Roseville High School, Michigan, Class of 1966.

Mary was employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., as a nurses aide until her retirement in 2014.

She was a member of St. Andrew's Parish, Wilkes Barre.

Preceding her in death were brothers, John, Robert, and Frank Washeleski; sister, Joan Solski.

Surviving are her husband of 47 years, John C. McCann; sons, Craig S. McCann and his wife, Shannon; John J. McCann, Joseph J. McCann and wife, Katie; Ryan J. McCann and wife, Julia; daughter, Karen M. McCann; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, James, Sarah, Isabella, Madison and Liam, two great-granddaughters, Aviaunne and Irelynn; sister, Helen Mikelski; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Throughout life, Mary belonged to Austie's bowling team, American Cigar softball team, and attended extracurricular events for her children & grandchildren. She had a passion for traveling and would always "press her luck" in the local Bingo halls or casinos. Mary had the gift of gab and one could easily lose themselves in a conversation with her. Her magnetic personality attracted countless friends and family members to seek her advice. Whether you were a long time friend or someone in passing, she made you feel welcomed and invited. Her religious values and time spent as a Eucharistic minister drove her to help anyone in need. She made everyone feel like family. Whenever anyone stopped by, they always felt at home. One can never forget her generous, warm, and forgiving personality. Her legacy lives on through the unbridled love of her friends and family.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes Barre.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at George A. Strish, Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff of Wilkes Barre General Hospital for their excellent care and compassion given to Mary in her time of need.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St.,

Wilkes Barre.


