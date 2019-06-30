Home

Mary T. Olshefski

Mary T. Olshefski, 67, of Harveys Lake, died Monday, June 24, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late Myron and Helen Suchocki Mickiewicz. She was a graduate of St. Hedwig's School, Central Catholic High School and King's College, and was formerly employed as a teacher at St. Hedwig's School, a teacher's aide at Dallas, and worked at the Hallmark Store in Dallas. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake.

Mary is survived by her sons, Kenneth Olshefski Jr. and his wife, Vicki Lee, Ashley; Kevin Olshefski, Harveys Lake; and Kristopher Olshefski, Shavertown; granddaughters, Kadence and Kendra Lynn; brothers, Anthony and his wife, Barbara Miskiewicz; and Myron and his wife, Monica Mickiewicz; sister, Barbara and her husband, George Miscavage; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019
