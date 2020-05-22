Home

Mary Teresa Kennedy Obituary
Mary Teresa Kennedy, 64, of Dorrance Twp., passed away Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020, in University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Md.

Born in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Teresa Banik Culbertson.

Mary was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of St. Stephen Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre. Mary was employed by the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, enjoyed watching Addison's field hockey games and reading a good book.

Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Michael Kennedy, Dorrance Twp.; daughters, Heather Bielski and her husband, Wes, Plains Twp.; and Shannon Gulyas and her husband, Jason, Mountain Top; sons, Eric Kennedy and his wife, Theresa, Lewisville, N.C.; and Ryan Kennedy and his wife, Haley, Blue Bell; grandchildren, Addison Bielski; Emmerson Gulyas and Corinne; and Claire Kennedy.

Due to the current global state of emergency, a private celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Memorial donation may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 35 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, in Mary's name.

For information or to leave Mary's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 22, 2020
