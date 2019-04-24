Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary V. Demjanovich. View Sign Service Information Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home 1442 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 (570)-287-8541 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary V. Demjanovich, 99, resided in Swoyersville all her life, having been born there, and a resident of St. Therese Residence, Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life on Good Friday morning, April 19, 2019, at St. Therese Residence.



Born Sept. 16, 1919, in Swoyersville, Mary was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Hardish Demjanovich.



Mary was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1936.



Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed for nearly 50 years as an office manager by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, at their Wilkes-Barre and Wyoming locations.



A faithful Catholic, Mary had a deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and her cousin, the beatified Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich, from Bayonne, N.J. She was a life member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville, where she was a past member of the church's Altar and Rosary Society. Following the consolidation of her church, she became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.



Mary was one of two remaining founding members of the National Ladies of Charity, and was also the founding member of the local chapter of the Ladies of Charity, holding every office in the local chapter. Over the years, she traveled extensively with the Ladies of Charity, and most notably sponsored a visit to our local area from then Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, now styled, the Venerable Servant of God Fulton J. Sheen.



For many decades, Mary was an active volunteer at the former Valley Crest Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre, where she was the founding member of Valley Crest Ladies Auxiliary.



In addition to her parents, Michael and Mary Demjanovich, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Michael J. Demjanovich; her sister, Anna H. O'Boyle; and her brother-in-law, Thomas F. O'Boyle.



Mary is survived by her nephews, Thomas O'Boyle and his wife, June, Shaftsbury, Vt.; Michael O'Boyle, Pineville, N.C.; and Patrick O'Boyle and his wife, Margie, Phoenix, Ariz.; as well as her great-nieces, great-nephews; great-great-nieces; and great-great-nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral, which will be conducted at 12:20 p.m. Friday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of the Little Flower Manor, 200 S. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Richard G. Ghezzi, chaplain, officiating.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.



Family and friends are invited to attend Mary's viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



For information or to send Mary's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website,



The family has kindly requested that flowers be omitted. They would be honored if you would consider giving a memorial contribution in Mary's memory to the Sister Miriam Teresa League of Prayer, c/o The Convent of St. Elizabeth, P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, NJ 07961-0476.

