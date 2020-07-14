Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary V. Pall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary V. Pall Obituary

Mary V. Pall, 82, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Mrs. Pall was born in Hunlock Creek on Nov. 29, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Alice Kissner Pyle.

Mary was a retired seamstress in the local garment industry. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a passion for backyard birding and flower gardening and will be missed by her many friends, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Leo M. Pall Sr.; brothers, William Krause and Allan Pyle; sister, Ruth Maceiko; and daughter-in-law, Deborah May Pall.

Mary is survived by sons, Attorney Leo M. Pall Jr. and his wife, Rosemary, Havertown; and Mark J. Pall, Sweet Valley; daughters, Mary Alice Roberts and her husband, David, Alexandria Bay, N.Y.; and Ann Marie Shonis and her husband, Mark, Lehman Twp.; brother, Herbert Pyle, Wilkes-Barre; sister, Elaine Cairl, Hunlock Creek; grandchildren, Rachel, David, Daniel, Matthew, Kathryn, Cameron, Sierra, Gabrielle and Aleah; great-grandchildren, Blaise, Lydia, Mary Cathryn, Rose, Alice, Annie, Thomas and one more on the way.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service that will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lake Twp. Kindly wear a face mask and please practice social distancing.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 5283 Main Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -