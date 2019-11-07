|
Mary Vita Mazzitelli, 63, of Shavertown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Vito and Mary Benzie Mazzitelli. She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1975. Mary resided in Wyoming for most of her life before relocating to Shavertown. For many years, Mary was employed by Wesley Village and later worked as a private duty CNA. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter. She enjoyed photography and the outdoors, but her passion was fishing the Susquehanna River.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Hudson.
Surviving are daughter, Ashley Falkowski and her husband, David, and their daughter Abigail, Sag Harbor, N.Y.; companion, Michael Williams of Shavertown; brothers, Mark Mazzitelli, Wilkes-Barre; and Frank Mazzitelli, Wyoming; niece, Jennifer Mazzitelli and her fiancée, Travis Day, and their children, Carter and Elliot.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Joseph Sibilano, O.S.J., officiating.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 7, 2019