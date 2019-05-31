Mary Volpe, 92, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at ManorCare, Kingston.



Born in Nanticoke on Aug. 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Sara Makarczyk Gajewski.



She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College.



In her earlier years, Mary worked in the local garment industry. She enjoyed traveling, with her husband, across the country. Mary also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City. Her children and grandchildren brought her the most joy. She enjoyed making meals for family gatherings. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be truly missed.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Volpe; brother, Anthony Gajewski; and sister, Sophia Mazurkiewicz.



Surviving are her children, Charlene Barge and her husband, Garrick, Pittston; Mary Ann Buckley and her husband, Robert, West Pittston; and Angelo Volpe and his wife Mary, Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Kimberly Kline and her husband, Daniel; Michele Tilyou and her husband, Michael Orr; Christine Buckley; Lauren Ginocchetti; Eric Volpe; and Byron Bates and his wife, Rachael; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Bella, Vincent and Colson; sister, Jean Zawodniak, Dallas; numerous nieces and nephews.



Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.



Interment will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston.



