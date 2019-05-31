Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
237 William St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Volpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Volpe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Volpe Obituary
Mary Volpe, 92, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at ManorCare, Kingston.

Born in Nanticoke on Aug. 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Sara Makarczyk Gajewski.

She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College.

In her earlier years, Mary worked in the local garment industry. She enjoyed traveling, with her husband, across the country. Mary also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City. Her children and grandchildren brought her the most joy. She enjoyed making meals for family gatherings. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Volpe; brother, Anthony Gajewski; and sister, Sophia Mazurkiewicz.

Surviving are her children, Charlene Barge and her husband, Garrick, Pittston; Mary Ann Buckley and her husband, Robert, West Pittston; and Angelo Volpe and his wife Mary, Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Kimberly Kline and her husband, Daniel; Michele Tilyou and her husband, Michael Orr; Christine Buckley; Lauren Ginocchetti; Eric Volpe; and Byron Bates and his wife, Rachael; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Bella, Vincent and Colson; sister, Jean Zawodniak, Dallas; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.

Interment will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Mary's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now