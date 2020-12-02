Home

Mary W. Ward Doran, 91, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Wesley Village.

Born in Inkerman, she was the daughter of the late Walter Ward and Joan Hale Ward.

Mary was a graduate of St. John's High School, after graduation she worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone. Mary stopped working to raise and take care of her children. As her children got older and in her later years, she worked as a greeter at Kmart, which she greatly enjoyed. Mary was very active in the St. John the Evangelist Church community.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Doran; and her son, James Doran; as well as brothers, Edward T. Ward and Joseph Ward.

She is survived by her sons, Edward and wife, Mary Frances, Pittston; William and wife, Martha, Dupont; Raymond, Pittston; John, Philadelphia; and Patrick and wife, Mary, Dallas; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Maryanna Ward; and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Wesley Village for the years of care they provided to Mary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care & Concern Ministries, 35 William St. Pittston, PA 18640.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, with internment in the parish cemetery.

To leave a condolence, visit Mary's obituary at adoniziofuneralhome.com.


