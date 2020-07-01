Home

Mary Wolfe Obituary

Mary Wolfe, 72, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, peacefully at home.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She has gone on to be with her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Wolfe, who met her with loving arms.

Surviving are son, Jim; and daughter-in-law, Anna Maria; son, Mark; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; son, Christopher; and daughter-in-law, Diana; grandchildren, Hannah, Tyler, Sarah, Kylie, Madison, Adam and Kaylie.

She had touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity and kindness and will be forever missed.

Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2020
