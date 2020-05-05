|
Mary Yuravich, 94, of Exeter, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton.
Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ferko Fedorko.
She was a graduate of Exeter High School and a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.
Mary was a homemaker all her married life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Yuravich, in 2008; and brothers, Michael, George and John Fedorko.
Surviving are her children, Eva (Thomas) Strubeck, Bensalem; Michael (Christine) Yuravich, Archbald; and Mark (Linda), Arizona; granddaughter, Alison; and two step-granddaughters, Carla and Christa; brother, Joseph (Pat) Fedorko, Va.; and a sister, Irene Hetro, Exeter.
Due to current federal requirements, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2020