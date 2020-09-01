Home

Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Maryann Coolbaugh Obituary

Maryann Coolbaugh, 81, of Trucksville, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in PAM Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late George and Agnes Dullen Fox.

In addition to her parents, Maryann was preceded in death by husband, George Coolbaugh; son, Bernie Fedorchak Jr.; stepdaughter, Jenny Coolbaugh; and brother, George Fox.

Surviving are her children, Christine Lyons (Jim); Michael Fedorchak; Joseph Fedorchak; and Jackie Weidow (Gary); stepchildren, Jackie Andrade (Garth); George Coolbaugh Jr. (Sharon); Chuck Coolbaugh (Shawna); 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clyde and Larry; and sisters, Shirley and Lois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her hobbies included crocheting afghans for her family and planting flowers and vegetables.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Shavertown.


