Maryann Franks, 79, of Bear Creek Twp., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., she was a daughter of the late John and Agnes Milchick.
She was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School, Class of 1958.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy; and by her brother, Kenny.
Surviving are her husband, Donald Franks; daughter, Laura, Carmon, N.J.; stepchildren, Donald Franks, Bear Creek Twp.; Richard Franks, Bend, Ore.; and Renee Newton, Wyalusing; grandchildren, David Carmon; Daniel Yerchick; Eric Yerchick; Carol Bunker; and Macky Franks; brother, John Milchick Jr.; and sister, Barbara Bowser.
In accordance with Maryann's wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 22, 2020