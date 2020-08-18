Home

Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
MaryAnn H. Luperi

MaryAnn H. Luperi Obituary

MaryAnn H. Luperi, 89, formerly of West Wyoming, passed Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in St. Luke's University Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Julia Drazba Motzki.

MaryAnn was a graduate of West Wyoming High School and prior to her retirement had worked as an aide Larc of Lehigh Valley and Volunteers of America, Allentown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dino Luperi, in 2017; and sisters, Eleanor Ostroskie, Leona Kava, Dolores Tedesco; and a brother, Leonard Motzki

Surviving are her niece, Loretta and her husband, William, Allentown; and an aunt, Helen Molosky, Florida; along with numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held Friday with interment in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Donations may be made to st.jude.org.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.


