Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Maryann Patricia Drugotch

Maryann Patricia Drugotch Obituary

Maryann Patricia Drugotch, 80, of Shavertown, died late Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospice, Dunmore.

Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Helen Rish Koczak and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Maryann graduated from Larksville High School and earned her associates degree from Luzerne County Community College. She worked as a registered nurse at Nesbitt Hospital, then, following the Nesbitt closing, worked at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Drugotch, in 1992; and her brother, Michael Koczak, this past May.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynn (Mark) Chudoba, Mountain Top; and Marc Drugotch, Shavertown; grandchildren, Christopher Chudoba and Mark Chudoba Jr.

Due to the concerns of the pandemic, there will be no public services.

Arrangements are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home Inc., 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information.


