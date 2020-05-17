|
|
Maryann Shoplick, 98, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Kingston.
Maryann was born in Whitehall, a daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Kolomber Duda. She had attended Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School.
Maryann previously resided in White House Station, N.J., and Wildwood, Fla.
Maryann was formerly employed in the housekeeping department at the Community Hospital, New Port Richey, Fla.
Maryann was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closing, she was a member of St. Joseph's Friary, Wilkes-Barre Twp.
In addition to her parents, Maryann was preceded in death by her husband, William Shoplick, on Oct. 19, 2015; grandson, Joshua Collins; brothers, Emil, Bernard and Jacob Duda; sisters, Margaret Dragon and Anna Brooks.
Surviving are her daughters, Maryann Collins and her husband Douglas, Bear Creek Twp.; and Patricia Greenburg and her husband David, Colorado; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Kashuba, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; Betty Koko, Pensacola, Fla.; and Louise Kubek, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours. A public celebration of Maryann's life and memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences can be sent by visiting Maryann's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020