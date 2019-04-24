Maryanne C. Gelso, 70, of Dallas, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, peacefully, at home.
Born in Stamford, Conn., on May 3, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Marjorie Evans Compo.
Maryanne retired after a long and distinguished career as an elementary school teacher in the Dallas Area School District. During her more than 30 years in education, she made a difference in the lives of countless children, which she continued after her retirement by volunteering at the Dallas Memorial Library.
Maryanne enjoyed traveling, golfing and dining with close friends. She was an avid learner and voracious reader. In addition to reading, she loved the challenge of crossword puzzles and answering Jeopardy! questions with her close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, attorney Charles P. Gelso; and her brother-in-law, Paul Strasser.
Maryanne is survived by her daughter, Marjorie C. Gelso and her partner, Richard Musto, Nanticoke; mother-in-law, Florence Gelso, Boston, Mass; sister-in-law, Rosalia Strasser, Boston, Mass.; niece, Attorney Carrie Strasser and her husband, Matthew Naughton, Boston, Mass.; nephew, Max Strasser, Boston, Mass.; and brother-in-law, Sam Gelso, D.D.A. Boston, Mass.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Attorney Charles P. Gelso Scholarship Fund. Checks may be made out to Edward Jones and mailed to 56 Mauch Chuck St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
To leave condolences, visit Maryanne's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2019