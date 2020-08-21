Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryanne Lipinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryanne Lipinski


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryanne Lipinski Obituary

Maryanne Lipinski, 82, of Boiling Springs, formerly of Kingston, went to be with The Lord Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 7, 1938, she was the daughter of George Schwab and Martha Silverstein Schwab. Maryanne was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1956. She received an Associate Degree in Theology from CLST in 2002.

Prior to her retirement, Maryanne was employed by Visiting Nurse Association for 22 years.

A gifted seamstress, she blessed her family and countless friends with her sewing. Through her Cinderella Rescue Ministry, she blessed hundreds with dolls and plush toys. She was a devoted member of House of Prayer Church, Nanticoke, and a Friend of WRGN Christian Radio Station.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lipinski; and sisters, Regina Panulla; and Catherine Montedonico.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Nancy Guyler and her husband, Jack, Boiling Springs; and Gayle DeCesaris, Buda, TX; grandsons, Wayne DeCesaris (wife, Melanie), Frisco, TX; John Guyler (fiancée, Katie), Boiling Springs; Kevin DeCesaris (wife, Dana), New York, N.Y.; and Brian DeCesaris (fiancée, Erin), Plano, TX; great-grandchildren, Penelope and Grayson, Frisco, TX; sister, Joan Degnan, Kingston; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family with interment in Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements were by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

For anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider a donation to WRGN, 2457 State Route 118, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.

To submit online condolences to Maryanne's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -