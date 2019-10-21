|
|
MaryJo Boylan Vancavage, 80, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loved ones.
MaryJo was born June 2, 1939, in Kingston, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Jewell Boylan.
She graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1957.
MaryJo resided in Kingston. She had been employed as a secretary by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and RCA Incorporated. She was a member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, an extremely devoted grandmother and avid New York Yankee fan.
MaryJo should be remembered for her deep love of family, friends, and her Irish heritage. She truly was happiest spending time with those she loved while listening and dancing to music.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her brother, Patrick Boylan; sisters, Beth Miner, Cathy Walski; and her niece, Karen Curtis.
Surviving are her husband of 44½ years, Edmund Vancavage; children, Marianne McKinley and husband, Troy; Lindsey Keating and husband, Brian; Robert Vancavage and wife, Donna; Debbie Macko and husband, Mark; Donna Caladie and husband, Tony; sisters, Rosalie Baur and husband, Frank; Margaret McDermott and husband, Andrew; brother, Kevin Boylan and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Adam, Caitlin and Ali McKinley; Drew and Addison Keating; Rachel and Ryan Vancavage; Samantha and Sarah Macko; Anthony and Brett Caladie; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Scarlett McKinley; Aiden and Julian Decker; and many nieces and nephews who adored her.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston, with the Rev. Joseph Mosley officiating. The entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the .
For information or to send the family a condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 21, 2019