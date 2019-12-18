|
Mayrlyn J. Pahl, formerly of West Pittston, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. She was a resident of Brooks Estates and Myer's Manor prior to her death.
Born Dec. 3, 1928, to Irene and Harvey Ramage, Marylyn was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1946. She married Ernest Pahl of West Pittston, who preceded her in death in 2000. They had two children, Sally (Jim) Baker and Craig (Maureen) Pahl.
Mayrlyn was a devout Christian and had membership in many churches throughout the years. She was a loving grandmother to Adam Baker, Curtis (Angie) and Sebastian Baker, Jessica Roffer (Clay) and Nathan (Justina), and Benjamin (Samantha) Pahl. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Mason Baker, Grayson and Reese Roffer, Charlotte and Harvey Pahl and Harper Pahl.
Marylyn's family wishes to sincerely thank Sacred Heart Hospice, Cathy Kopcza and Anita Coppal for their loving care and devotion.
Arrangements are being held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 18, 2019