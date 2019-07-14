Matilda (Tillie) Sabol, 98, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Twp., following a brief Illness. More recently she had resided at St. Therese Residence, Wilkes-Barre, for many years.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Vincent Romanauskas and the late Anna Romanauskas Andruskevich. She was a graduate of North Scranton High School. She lived most of her life in Kingston.



The most important things in her life were her family and her faith. Tillie was a life member of Holy Family Parish in Luzerne and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Deeply loved by her family and friends, she will be sadly missed by all.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Anthony (Tony) Sabol Sr.; son, James Sabol; brother, Joseph Romanauskas; and sister, Ann Butnor.



She is survived by her daughter, Maryann Thomas and husband, Edwin, Apalachin, N.Y.; sons, Anthony Jr. and wife Coleen, Elgin, Ill; daughter-in-law, Lorraine Sabol, wife of the late James Sabol, Exeter; John Sabol and companion, Elmer, Kingston; brother, Anthony Andruskevich and wife, Anna Mae, Scranton; grandchildren, Debbie Thomas, Alison and Seth Schachter, Trevor and Heather Thomas, Jessica and Josh Arrigoni, Kristy and Eric Maiers, Justin and Robin Sabol, Laura and Nick Harding, Lindsey and Jeremiah Gonzalo, Megan and David Graver and Jared Sabol; 9 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with Rev. Walter Jenkins CSC. Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman Twp. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. The Altar and Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 6 p.m. Monday.



To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.betzjastremski.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 14, 2019