More Obituaries for Matthew Kruger
Matthew I. Kruger

Matthew I. Kruger Obituary

Matthew I. Kruger of Shavertown died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at home with family by his side.

Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Maurice Kruger and Sally Bloom Kruger; was a graduate of Rhodes High School and New York University and earned his Masters Degree in Computer Science at Stony Brook University. He was active with the MURGAS Amateur Radio Club and enjoyed working with electronics. He was a member of Temple Israel, the Jewish Community Center and other civic and religious organizations.

In addition to his parents, Matt was predeceased by his beloved wife, Cindy; and sister, Roberta Warshawsky.

He is survived by his children, Dr. Erik Kruger and his wife, Abbe, Shavertown; and Andrew Kruger and his fiancé, Karen Tierney, Orange, Conn.; grandchildren, Ethan, Sophia, Dan, Sam and Max; brother, Fred Kruger and his wife, Barbara, Commack, N.Y.

A private family graveside funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating. Friends are invited to join the family through Temple Israel Wilkes-Barre Facebook Live at 1 p.m. (www.facebook.com/templewb)

Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.


