Matthew J. Wasik, 96, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center.
His wife, Regina Vitock Wasik, died in 1998.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Walter and Catherine Wasik, he was employed by Tobyhanna until retirement. A United States Army veteran who participated in D-Day and was awarded two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Medal with Oak Clusters, Matthew was also a volunteer for the Greenwood Hose Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Christina; three brothers, Stanley, Henry and Chester; and three sisters, Jean, Dolores and Lucy.
Surviving are two sons, Matthew Wasik Jr. and wife, Lori Ann, Duryea; and Richard Wasik and wife, Ramona Hodges, Connecticut; six grandchildren, Christopher Wasik and wife, Jaimie; Scott Wasik; Tim Williams and wife, Alysia; Nicole Groschal and husband, Nick; Richard Wasik and wife, Cheryl; and Gregory Wasik; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph; and sister, Florence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Divine Mercy Parish with the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor.
Interment in St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery, Greenwood.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
