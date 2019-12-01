Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:30 PM
Moon Lake (the pavilion by the lake)
Matthew James Perkins, 27, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his residence.

He was a son of Scott Perkins and the late Amy Perkins. He attended Lake-Lehman High School. Matthew loved working and being outdoors and would help anyone in need. He was loved and will be missed by many friends and family.

In addition to his mother, Amy, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Daniel Robey; and a brother, Joshua Perkins.

In addition to his father, Scott Perkins, he is survived by his children, Landon, Maddelyn and Adaline; grandmother, Sharon Robey and brothers, Nick Perkins and Cody Fox.

There will be a celebration of life and lighting of candles at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Moon Lake Park (the pavilion by the lake).

Private burial will be in Perkins Family Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 1, 2019
