Matthew M. Koons, 35, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Philadelphia on April 2, 1984, he was the son of Jay and the late Christine Koons.
Matthew was a graduate of Northwest High School and Bloomsburg University.
Stand-up comedy was his favorite pastime, through which he delivered laughter to several nightclubs throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. Everyone will miss his unique sense of humor and sharp wit. His final act of charity was to help individuals through his organ donation to Gift of Life.
He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Col. Basil Balaker Ernest Koons and Edward Dugery; and best friend and brother, Patrick.
Surviving are his fiancee, two children, parents, two brothers, and may others too numerous to mention.
"You will be missed more than you know, son."
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Friends may call noon to service time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019