Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Koons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew M. Koons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew M. Koons Obituary
Matthew M. Koons, 35, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Philadelphia on April 2, 1984, he was the son of Jay and the late Christine Koons.

Matthew was a graduate of Northwest High School and Bloomsburg University.

Stand-up comedy was his favorite pastime, through which he delivered laughter to several nightclubs throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. Everyone will miss his unique sense of humor and sharp wit. His final act of charity was to help individuals through his organ donation to Gift of Life.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Col. Basil Balaker Ernest Koons and Edward Dugery; and best friend and brother, Patrick.

Surviving are his fiancee, two children, parents, two brothers, and may others too numerous to mention.

"You will be missed more than you know, son."

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Friends may call noon to service time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -