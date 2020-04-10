|
Matthew N. Kravits, 83, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Edwardsville, he was the son of Matthew and Julia Krishock Kravits. He was a graduate of Edwardsville High School and was self-employed in the landscaping business. Matthew was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Kravits; and sister-in-law, Ruth.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, the former Antoinette Jonovitch; daughter, Deborah Thompson, Dallas; sons, Matthew Kravits and his wife, Susan Amawalk, New York; and Mark Kravits and his wife, Crystal Shavertown; grandchildren include, John and Michelle Thompson; Kristen and her husband, Joe Stuppino; Elliot, Kyleigh and Kade Kravits; great-grandson, Joseph Stuppino; brother, Thomas Kravits and his wife, Rosemarie.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Memorial donations may be made to The Back Mountain Memorial Food Pantry, c/o 40 Knobb Hill, Trucksville, PA 18708.
Condolence may be made at www.disqufuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 10, 2020