Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
For more information about
Mauer Biscotti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Chuch
Dupont, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mauer Biscotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mauer Biscotti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mauer Biscotti Obituary
Mauer Biscotti, 87, of Dupont, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Highland Manor, Exeter.

Born Sept. 22, 1932, in Pittston, he was a son of the late Dominick and Helen Cardone Biscotti.

He was a graduate of Pittston High School. On Jan. 24, 1953, he married the love of his life, the late Dolores G. Warunek Biscotti, Dupont. They resided in Pittston for 51 years where they raised their family. For 10 years, they lived in Dupont.

Outside of work, Mauer prided himself on taking care of family, especially his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He never missed a sporting event or function that involved one the grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Biscotti; and infant daughter; and five brothers and sisters.

Surviving are his children, Mauer and wife, Mary Biscotti, Kingston; daughter, Maureen and husband, David Troynacki, Pittston; grandchildren, Tom Biscotti and wife, Melissa; Maura and husband, David Kivak; Mauer Biscotti and partner, Emily Vale; Matthew Biscotti and wife, Allison; Tia Biscotti; David Troynacki and wife, Elise; Mallory and husband, Bill Burke; and Daniel Troynacki and wife, Liz. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mauer's name to the Medical Oncology Associates' Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Please read the following:

At the funeral home, we will be limiting the number of guests in at one time to 20 people. Please pay your respects in a timely fashion so others have the same opportunity.

At the church, the church is only allowed to use 25% of their maximum capacity. In this case, that number is 80 people. While accounting for immediate family, there is room for approximately 40 to 50 additional guest in the church. Please use your discretion.

Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending the Funeral Mass should be at the funeral home no later than 9:15 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont.

Interment services will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dupont.

For information or to express your condolences to Mauer's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mauer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -