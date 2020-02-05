|
Maureen C. Adams, 68, of Edwardsville, passed peacefully, Sunday, Feb., 2, 2020, at Allied Medical Senior Care.
Born Aug. 23, 1951, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Florence Matthes and Francis Adams.
Maureen loved cats, Especially her cat, O'Malley and her former cat, Taz.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Adams; and brother, Richard (Gomez) Adams; and sister, Jule Adams.
Maureen is survived by her brother, Jeff and wife, Lois, Hanover Twp.; brother, James and wife, Juanita, Houston Texas; and many extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Timothy Hall officiating.
Friends may call the funeral home from 9 a.m. Thursday until the time of service. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caring staff of Allied Services Meade St. Skilled Nursing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Northeast Sight Services, 1825 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA 18643 or the Luzerne Co. SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2020