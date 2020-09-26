Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Maureen "Reenie" Hannon

Maureen "Reenie" Hannon Obituary

Maureen, "Reenie" Hannon, 42, of Avoca, died unexpectedly in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sept. 6, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Theresa Hannon and Joseph Hannon. Maureen graduated from Seton Catholic High School, Pittston, in 1996. She attended East Stroudsburg University. Maureen started working in the restaurant industry at a very young age and that was where everyone came to know and love her. Her laugh was unmistakable and so contagious. She had a dynamic personality which helped her advance in her career both locally as well as in the West Palm Beach Area.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Janet Kolmansperger and Charles and Mary Hannon.

Maureen is survived by her sister, Shelly Hannon; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Tom Connors; nephews, TJ and Sean Connors; step-mother, Carol Hannon; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Due to the current pandemic, memorial services are private and at the convenience of the family. Maureen loved the ocean and wishes to spend eternity in the ocean. Her ashes will be spread on Singer Island at her favorite spot at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St, Pittston. To leave a condolence, visit Maureen's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


