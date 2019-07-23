Maureen Osick Crackett, 81, of Laflin, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Sunday, July 21, 2019.



Maureen was born April 29, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, to Helen Wysocki and Albert Finarelli.



Maureen was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, and later, worked with her father at Penn Refrigeration Service Corporation in Hanover. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Maureen was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Osick, who passed after 12 years of marriage; her second husband, John Crackett, to whom she was married for 25 years; her parents, Helen and Albert Finarelli Sr.; and brother, Albert Finarelli Jr.



Maureen will be greatly missed by her sons, Richard Osick Sr. and his wife, Marlene, Plains Twp.; and Robert Osick and his wife, Kathleen, Dallas; daughter, JoAnn Baldo and her husband, Anthony, Laflin; stepsons, John Crackett and his wife, Wanda, East Berlin; and Thomas Crackett, Sweet Valley; grandchildren, Richard Osick Jr.; Brian Osick and his wife, Melissa; Sean Daly; Joseph Osick; Allison Daly; and Mary Kate Osick; a long-awaited great-granddaughter, Ella Mae Osick; sister, Phyllis Kenning and her husband, Dr. James Kenning; brother, Thomas Finarelli and his wife, Karen; sister-in-law, Kathleen Finarelli; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Maureen's life will be held with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral Mass in Church of St. Maria Goretti, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin.



Memorial donations to St. Jude Hospital or Volunteers In Medicine are preferred.



