Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Smith Obituary
Maureen Smith of Pringle, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of the late John and Isabelle Mesaros of Luzerne.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas, with whom she would have celebrated 52 years of marriage in October. She is also survived by sons, Thomas, and Sean and his wife, Candice; also granddaughter, Jessica, who she adored. She is also survived by a sister, Carolee Yeninas of Plains Twp.; brothers, James and his wife, Helen, Exeter; John and his wife, Aurora, Philippines; and godson, Danny Yeninas, Texas.

She attended West Side Central Catholic High School and was a member of St. John Nepomucene Church, Luzerne, and presently a parishioner of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston. Before retiring, she worked at Sundance Vacation and Social Security.

The family would like to thank our great friends, Marge Salatino, Carol and Joe Zamerowski and Tom and Beverly Polkovitch for their kindness and friendship; and also Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kind and compassionate care.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family by Kopicki Funeral Home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.