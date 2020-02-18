|
|
Maximillian Manju "Max" Mukerjee, 30, beloved husband, son, friend and devoted parishioner, fell asleep in the Lord most unexpectedly Friday evening, Feb. 14, 2020, at his residence.
Born Jan. 17, 1990, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, he was the son of Mrs. Karen Linker Sepkoski and her husband, Mr. Bruce Sepkoski of Miners Mills; and the late Dr. Manju Mukerjee.
Educated locally, Max was a member of the 2008 graduating class of the Wyoming Seminary, Kingston. He then furthered his education by attaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2016 from Scranton University, majoring in philosophy with a minor in Russian language.
Currently, Max was employed as a dock worker by Chewy.com in the Hanover Industrial Estates and previously worked as a mental health technician at First Hospital Wyoming Valley in Kingston. Prior to that and loving all of God's creatures, he was employed as an animal care technician for the SPCA of Luzerne County, Plains Twp., for several years.
In his spare time, he became a talented pianist and was asked recently to share his talents in music for an art event at Luzerne County Community College for local artist, Sue Hand.
Above all, Max can be best remembered for his dedication to his faith and his parish. Spirituality was a big part of his life and being an active parishioner at Holy Assumption of Saint Mary Parish was an understatement. He faithfully served his Lord in the sanctuary weekly and was always ready to assist Father Michael whenever needed on the altar. Since a young man, he was actively involved in diocesan youth activities such as ByzanTeen for the Diocese of Passaic. More recently, he would participate in the annual altar server camps in Canadensis, and held membership in the Greek Catholic Union. More recently, he had aspirations to attend the Byzantine Catholic Seminary of Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Pittsburgh toward the priestly ministry.
Max was friend to many in his short time with us and his passing leaves a void in the hearts of all he touched in this life. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. May his memory be eternal in the mind and heart of our Heavenly Father!
He and his wife, the former Tiffany Alison Zobaski, celebrated three years of married life together on July 15, 2016.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. Ronald; and most recently Mrs. Charlotte Linker.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold of him besides his wife, Tiffany, at home; and his mom, Karen; and stepdad, Bruce, Miners Mills; are a sister, Stefania Mukerjee, Glen Lyon; brother, Ronald Stepkoski, Wilkes-Barre; stepsister, Robin Gutowski and her husband, Dave, Exeter; stepbrother, Nicholas Sepkoski, Wilkes-Barre; several aunts, uncles; cousins; fellow parishioners; and dear friends.
Funeral services for Max will be conducted having the Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. Thursday in Holy Assumption of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 695 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Michael Kerestes, pastor, will serve as principal celebrant, being joined by brother clergy of the Diocese of Passaic.
Interment will be next to his father in the parish cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas.
Relatives and friends may join Max's family for visitation and shared remembrances from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday in the church.
In lieu of floral tributes, Max's family would be honored if those wishing to send a monetary donation in his memory, please give consideration to his beloved church, St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 695 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705.
John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., Wilkes-Barre, are honored to care for our friend Max and his family at this time.
To share words of comfort, a memory with his family or to view his memorial tribute video, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020