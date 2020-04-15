Home

Megan Anne Slivinski


1976 - 2020
Megan Anne Slivinski Obituary
Megan Anne Slivinski, 43, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born July 16, 1976, she was the daughter of Bernie and Becky Pawlowski.

She was a mom, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend and most important is that she was.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Roy and Margie Pickett and Zip and Lillian Pawlowski.

Our hearts are broken, but we know you are no longer in pain.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Thomas, Anthony and Sara; parents, Bernie and Becky; brother, Jason; half-sister, Amy Stokes; half-brother, Josh Stokes; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends; and her kitten, Sunny.

Due to the current state of emergency, a memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2020
