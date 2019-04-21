Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba R. Shaver. View Sign

Melba R. Shaver, 92, formerly of Macungie, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening in Partridge-Tippett Nursing Home, Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.,



Born in Jackson Twp., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Loretta Redmond Reaks. She was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School Class of 1944 and the Empire Beauty School where she obtained her teacher's license. For 20 years, she was employed as a hairdresser for Arlene's Beauty Shop of Wilkes-Barre. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a sales clerk and daytime manager at the Early American Candle Shop of Wescosville. For many years, she served as a national official for girls basketball in the Wilkes-Barre and Allentown areas. She was a member of the Nativity Lutheran Church of Allentown, where she was chairperson of the Worship and Music Committee and participated in the church choir. She served as Past Matron of Eastern Star, Harmony Chapter 58.



Melba enjoyed playing golf and bowling and most of all being around family and friends. Melba's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Wesley Village for the loving care they provided to her over the years.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Howard A. Shaver Jr.; and a brother, Lester R. Reaks.



Surviving are sisters-in-law, Joan Hermann, Wyoming; Marilyn Shaver, Minnetonka, Minn.; nieces, Linda Alexander and her husband, Mark, Deborah Sabo and her husband, Steve, Cindy Janosky and her fiancé, Dean, Virginia Shaver, Dawn Quinn and her husband, Kevin, Cheryl Burton; nephews, J. Clinton Shaver III and his wife, Patti; Steven Hermann and his wife, Karen; Joseph R. Shaver and his wife, Ellen; J. Hall Shaver Jr. and his wife, Missy; Howard Hermann, many great-nieces and great-nephews.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday at noon at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery.



Friends may call Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon.



For more information or to send condolences please go to

Melba R. Shaver, 92, formerly of Macungie, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening in Partridge-Tippett Nursing Home, Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.,Born in Jackson Twp., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Loretta Redmond Reaks. She was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School Class of 1944 and the Empire Beauty School where she obtained her teacher's license. For 20 years, she was employed as a hairdresser for Arlene's Beauty Shop of Wilkes-Barre. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a sales clerk and daytime manager at the Early American Candle Shop of Wescosville. For many years, she served as a national official for girls basketball in the Wilkes-Barre and Allentown areas. She was a member of the Nativity Lutheran Church of Allentown, where she was chairperson of the Worship and Music Committee and participated in the church choir. She served as Past Matron of Eastern Star, Harmony Chapter 58.Melba enjoyed playing golf and bowling and most of all being around family and friends. Melba's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Wesley Village for the loving care they provided to her over the years.Preceding her in death was her husband, Howard A. Shaver Jr.; and a brother, Lester R. Reaks.Surviving are sisters-in-law, Joan Hermann, Wyoming; Marilyn Shaver, Minnetonka, Minn.; nieces, Linda Alexander and her husband, Mark, Deborah Sabo and her husband, Steve, Cindy Janosky and her fiancé, Dean, Virginia Shaver, Dawn Quinn and her husband, Kevin, Cheryl Burton; nephews, J. Clinton Shaver III and his wife, Patti; Steven Hermann and his wife, Karen; Joseph R. Shaver and his wife, Ellen; J. Hall Shaver Jr. and his wife, Missy; Howard Hermann, many great-nieces and great-nephews.Funeral services will be held Wednesday at noon at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery.Friends may call Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon.For more information or to send condolences please go to www.metcalfeshaver.com Funeral Home Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home

504 Wyoming Avenue

Wyoming , PA 18644

(570) 693-1130 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close