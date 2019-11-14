|
|
Melinda Lee Bilby, 69, of Bilby Hill Road, Shickshinny, Union Twp., passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019, at Bonham Nursing Center, where she had been a patient for the past four years.
Born Aug. 8, 1950, she was the daughter of William R. and Bernadine Obitz Bilby, Reyburn. She graduated from Northwest Area High School, Class of 1968, and started a career with the Social Security Administration, where she worked for 22 years until suffering an aneurysm in May 1990.
Melinda was a member of Reyburn Bible Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, swimming at Frances Slocum State Park, trips to Seaside Heights in the summer and skiing in the winter.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Nellie Bilby and Albert and Mary Obitz; a brother, William G. Bilby; as well as several aunts and uncles.
She will be deeply missed by her parents, William and Bernadine; her brother, Ron Bilby and wife, Victoria, all of Reyburn; sister-in-law, Nancy Bilby, Dallas; nieces, Sarah and Kate Bilby; nephews, William F. Bilby; and Aaron Bilby and wife, Brenda; and an aunt, Sheila Wisniewski.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Timothy G. Hall, pastor of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke, officiating. Friends may call for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be in Sorber Cemetery, Reyburn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Melinda's memory to Reyburn Bible Church, 77 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny, PA 18655, or to the activities fund at Bonham Nursing Center, 477 Bonnieville Road, Stillwater, PA 17878.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019