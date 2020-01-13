|
|
Melinda Pascucci Pirillo, 95, formerly of Pittston, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Wesley Village where she resided for the past 3½ years.
Born in Sassoferrato, Italy, on July 31, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Aquila (Kelly) and Florence Maranetti Pascucci.
Melinda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was affectionately known by many as "Gram." Cooking Italian meals with lots of "garlic and olive oil" and baking lemon meringue pies for her family and friends was her specialty.
A member of the Big Band Society of NEPA, Melinda served for many years as the organization's Sunshine Lady.
Melinda enjoyed taking cruises with her husband and friends and traveled for many years to Woodland Hills, Calif., to visit her niece, Doris, and nephew, Chuck Lichter.
Prior to her retirement, Melinda worked as a presser in the Pittston garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick, in 2009, to whom she was married for 66 years; brothers, John and Tito; and sisters Lena and Frances.
Surviving are her daughter, Grace Klepaski and husband, Walter, Jenkins Twp.; son, Patrick and wife, Ann Marie, Copiague, N.Y.; grandchildren, Dawn Cinti and husband, Ciro, Plains Twp; Christine Morreale and fiancé, Bill Trimblett, Pittston; Michael Morreale and wife, Megan, Sinking Springs; Danielle Comiskey and husband, Michael Comiskey, Floral Park, N.Y.; great-grandchildren. Christopher, Maria, Michael and Matthew Cinti; Olivia and Emily Comiskey, step-grandchildren, Maria and Mardi Galdamez, Sal and Jeanna Nastasi, Jaimie and Charles LaMarca; seven step-great-grandchildren' and several nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Village and especially the nurses and aides at Serenity Garden for the care and compassion they gave our mother over the years. A special thank you to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care they gave our mother during her final days, as well as the grief counseling they provided our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Viewing hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will begin 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.
Interment services will follow in the chapel of St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp.
For information or to express your condolences to Melinda's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 13, 2020