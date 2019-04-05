Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Melissa Schneikart, 43, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of Michael T. and Maureen Erickson Garbush, of Wilkes-Barre. Melissa was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1994. She was employed as a pharmacy technician by Harrold's Pharmacy and by Caremark.



Melissa was a member of St. Andrew's Parish in Wilkes-Barre. She was past president of the Meyers Soccer Booster Club. Melissa loved watching her sons play sports and took great pride in being a soccer, baseball and football mom.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Michelle Garbush; and by her brother, Michael Garbush.



Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her husband of 20 years, Paul Schneikart; her sons, Tyler, Logan and Michael Schneikart, at home; mother and father-in-law, Lucille and Fred Schneikart; sister-in-law, Amy Saraka and her husband, Tim, Ashley; three nieces; several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as "all her boys."



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melissa's memory to the Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.



